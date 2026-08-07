Mohanlal's daughter debuts in 'Thudakkam' with father's cameo by Joseph

Born in 1994 in Thiruvananthapuram, Vismaya studied theater across Prague, London, and the United States.

She's also a published poet; her book Grains of Stardust was praised by Ambitabh Bachchan.

Beyond acting and writing, she loves photography and traveling to the Himalayas with her brother Pranav.

After learning Muay Thai in Thailand and dropping over 22kg in 2022, she's bringing a fresh energy to her film debut.