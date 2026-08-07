Mohanlal's daughter debuts in 'Thudakkam' with father's cameo by Joseph
Entertainment
Vismaya Mohanlal, daughter of Malayalam icon Mohanlal, is making her big-screen debut in the action thriller Thudakkam.
The film, Jude Anthany Joseph's action thriller, features a strong ensemble cast and even includes a special cameo from her dad.
Mohanlal's daughter wrote 'Grains of Stardust'
Born in 1994 in Thiruvananthapuram, Vismaya studied theater across Prague, London, and the United States.
She's also a published poet; her book Grains of Stardust was praised by Ambitabh Bachchan.
Beyond acting and writing, she loves photography and traveling to the Himalayas with her brother Pranav.
After learning Muay Thai in Thailand and dropping over 22kg in 2022, she's bringing a fresh energy to her film debut.