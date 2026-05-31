Mohanlal's 'Drishyam 3' nears ₹220cr worldwide after 10 days Entertainment May 31, 2026

Mohanlal's Drishyam 3 is on a roll at the box office! After 10 days, the film has pulled in ₹91.30 crore net in India and a total gross of ₹105.94 crore.

Overseas fans are loving it too, with an international gross now at ₹113.75 crore, bringing its worldwide earnings to nearly ₹220 crore.