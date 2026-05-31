Mohanlal's 'Drishyam 3' nears ₹220cr worldwide after 10 days
Entertainment
Mohanlal's Drishyam 3 is on a roll at the box office! After 10 days, the film has pulled in ₹91.30 crore net in India and a total gross of ₹105.94 crore.
Overseas fans are loving it too, with an international gross now at ₹113.75 crore, bringing its worldwide earnings to nearly ₹220 crore.
'Drishyam 3' Kerala adds ₹4.35cr
Kerala is leading the charge, adding ₹4.35 crore gross on Day 10 alone. Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, and Telangana, plus the rest of India, are also pitching in.
Evening and night shows have been especially packed, showing just how much people are hooked on this franchise's latest mystery drama.