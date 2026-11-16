Mohanlal's 'L368' heads into 2nd Karnataka shoot, team shares ritual

L368 is a big deal because it's Mohanlal and Sathyan's first project together. The cast also features Sangeeth Prathap, Aju Varghese, and Mukesh.

The first look dropped in October (Mohanlal sitting between two young girls on a coastal road), which has fans curious about the story.

Plus, with Mohanlal juggling other projects like Athimanoharam and Operation Ganga, he's definitely keeping busy this year.