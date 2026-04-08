Mohan's 'Made in Korea' collects 13.5 million Netflix views, outpaces 'Jigra'

'Made in Korea' logs 25.5 million hours

Made In Korea racked up a massive 25.5 million viewing hours. It started strong, kept climbing in its second week, and even after dropping from the global top 10, it stayed a favorite in India, Sri Lanka, and Oman.

The film's mix of cultures and universal themes seem to be striking a chord with viewers everywhere, and Priyanka Mohan's rising star power definitely shines through.