Mohan's 'Made in Korea' collects 13.5 million Netflix views, outpaces 'Jigra'
Entertainment
Priyanka Mohan's Made In Korea is making waves on Netflix, pulling in 13.5 million views in just three weeks and outpacing Alia Bhatt's Jigra.
This Tamil-Korean-English dramedy is now one of the most-watched female-led Indian films since 2024, showing how women-driven stories are really connecting with audiences.
'Made in Korea' logs 25.5 million hours
Made In Korea racked up a massive 25.5 million viewing hours. It started strong, kept climbing in its second week, and even after dropping from the global top 10, it stayed a favorite in India, Sri Lanka, and Oman.
The film's mix of cultures and universal themes seem to be striking a chord with viewers everywhere, and Priyanka Mohan's rising star power definitely shines through.