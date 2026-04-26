'Some films...make you': Mohit celebrates 13 years of 'Aashiqui 2'

On Sunday, director Mohit Suri celebrated the 13th anniversary of his iconic romantic drama Aashiqui 2. The film, starring Aditya Roy Kapur and Shraddha Kapoor , became a massive hit with its emotional love story and chartbuster soundtrack. Suri shared throwback photos on Instagram and expressed gratitude for the love it has received over the years.

Director's tribute 'Some love stories don't end...': Suri's note Suri wrote, "Celebrating 13 years of Aashiqui 2. Some films don't just get made... they make you. Every moment on set... every silence, every tear, every note of music... felt like something we were living, not just creating." He added that there were too many people to thank, but all of them "live inside the film." "Some love stories don't end. They just keep playing... on a loop somewhere in the heart," he added.

Audience reaction Fans demand re-release of film in theaters Fans took to the comments section to request a re-release of Aashiqui 2 in theaters. One user commented, "Petition says re-release Aashiqui 2 in theaters, let the magic happen again." Another begged, "Mohit sir, please re-release Aashiqui 2 in theaters. It will be a bigger hit this time." The film featured sensational music by Jeet Gannguli, Mithoon, and Ankit Tiwari.

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