Mohit Suri clears air on Ranbir's casting in his next
Entertainment
Director Mohit Suri says he's definitely interested in teaming up with Ranbir Kapoor, calling him a good actor and expressing admiration for his craft.
But for now, Suri made it clear that Ranbir isn't in his next movie, though he's hopeful they'll work together down the line.
What's next for Ranbir and Suri?
Suri emphasized he cares more about making good films than chasing big budgets, and he's proud of personal projects like Awaarapan—even if they didn't break box office records.
Meanwhile, Ranbir is attached to Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana (slated for Diwali 2026) and Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Love and War.
As for Suri, you might know him from his recent film Saiyaara (2025). He likes to keep things fresh rather than just repeating old hits.