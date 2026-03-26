Mohit Suri clears air on Ranbir's casting in his next

What's next for Ranbir and Suri?

Suri emphasized he cares more about making good films than chasing big budgets, and he's proud of personal projects like Awaarapan—even if they didn't break box office records.

Meanwhile, Ranbir is attached to Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana (slated for Diwali 2026) and Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Love and War.

As for Suri, you might know him from his recent film Saiyaara (2025). He likes to keep things fresh rather than just repeating old hits.