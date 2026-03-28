SRK praised marketing decision to keep 'Saiyaara' leads mysterious: Director

Suri explained that the decision to keep Panday and Padda away from typical promotional activities was a deliberate one. He said, "Because we didn't have stars, we concentrated on making great music. We spent more time promoting the music." "We spent more time promoting the music. We did not promote it through interviews or by sending the actors out like everyone does." "We spent that money on pushing the music instead."

Casting insight

Suri initially rejected Panday for 'Saiyaara'

Suri also shared his first impression of Panday, saying he initially thought the actor was too soft for the role of Krish Kapoor in Saiyaara. "I found him to be a sweet, really soft boy. So I told Adi (Aditya Chopra) sir, 'He is not the kind of guy.'" "And we did spend two or three meetings where I had actually completely rejected him," Suri said. Saiyaara went on to earn ₹570.33 crore at the global box office, per Sacnilk.