SRK praised marketing decision to keep 'Saiyaara' leads mysterious: Director
What's the story
Filmmaker Mohit Suri recently revealed that Shah Rukh Khan praised the marketing strategy of his hit film, Saiyaara. The director told Variety India that Khan appreciated the decision to keep lead actors Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda away from public appearances. "They were doing their bit, but not the regular interviews. This is not a PR thing. The great Shah Rukh Khan, when he met me at Siddharth Anand's Diwali party, said this is the best thing we did."
Marketing approach
Suri focused on 'Saiyaara' music
Suri explained that the decision to keep Panday and Padda away from typical promotional activities was a deliberate one. He said, "Because we didn't have stars, we concentrated on making great music. We spent more time promoting the music." "We spent more time promoting the music. We did not promote it through interviews or by sending the actors out like everyone does." "We spent that money on pushing the music instead."
Casting insight
Suri initially rejected Panday for 'Saiyaara'
Suri also shared his first impression of Panday, saying he initially thought the actor was too soft for the role of Krish Kapoor in Saiyaara. "I found him to be a sweet, really soft boy. So I told Adi (Aditya Chopra) sir, 'He is not the kind of guy.'" "And we did spend two or three meetings where I had actually completely rejected him," Suri said. Saiyaara went on to earn ₹570.33 crore at the global box office, per Sacnilk.