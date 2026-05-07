Mohit Suri signs multi-film deal with YRF post 'Saiyaara' success

Production plans

Two romantic films currently in development

A source told the portal, "Saiyaara was a project set up by Akshaye Widhani for YRF, and it has been a bond of brotherhood between Mohit and Widhani since then." "After setting up two directorials with YRF, Mohit is all set to take the producer route and curate multiple romantic films for the banner." At least two romantic films are currently in development at YRF with Suri as co-producer.