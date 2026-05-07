Mohit Suri signs multi-film deal with YRF post 'Saiyaara' success
What's the story
After the massive success of Saiyaara, director Mohit Suri has reportedly signed a multi-film deal with Yash Raj Films (YRF). The partnership was facilitated by YRF CEO Akshaye Widhani. According to Bollywood Hungama, Suri is set to co-produce several romantic films under this new long-term association with the studio.
Production plans
Two romantic films currently in development
A source told the portal, "Saiyaara was a project set up by Akshaye Widhani for YRF, and it has been a bond of brotherhood between Mohit and Widhani since then." "After setting up two directorials with YRF, Mohit is all set to take the producer route and curate multiple romantic films for the banner." At least two romantic films are currently in development at YRF with Suri as co-producer.
Audience focus
YRF's major overhaul and leadership changes
Suri, known for his emotionally charged mainstream cinema, is expected to create films that resonate with the changing preferences of audiences. The collaboration comes as YRF undergoes a major overhaul of its theatrical strategy and leadership. Following Saiyaara, Saugata Mukherjee and Sumana Ghosh will oversee creative development across the studio's upcoming films and series.
Upcoming project
Update on Suri's next directorial project
Meanwhile, Suri's next directorial venture will go on floors in October 2026. The film will reunite Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda, who also starred in Saiyaara. The project will start once Panday completes his current project with Ali Abbas Zafar. Further details about the upcoming films under the new partnership between Suri and YRF are yet to be announced.