Mohit Suri's 'Saiyaara' wins over Siddharth Anand, he calls it
Pathaan director Siddharth Anand just called Mohit Suri's new film Saiyaara his "best work" yet.
The movie follows newcomers Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda as a couple navigating love while facing Early-onset Alzheimer's, and Anand praised its emotional depth and direction on X.
'What an emotional ride!'
Saiyaara is winning hearts across the industry—Oscar-winner Guneet Monga and Karan Johar have both praised its moving story and music.
Anand even hopes for a sequel, saying, "What an emotional ride! The whole YRF team deserves all the praise."
Looks like Saiyaara has brought back that classic romance vibe everyone's been missing.