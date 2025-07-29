Chiranjeevi's Anil Ravipudi comedy scores record streaming deal

Amazon was drawn in by the movie's unique mix

Tentatively called Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu, the film has already wrapped three shooting schedules.

Produced by Sahu Garapati and Chiranjeevi's daughter Sushmita Konidela, it stars Chiranjeevi as a school teacher navigating marital drama, with Nayanthara in a key role and music by Bheems Ceciroleo.

Amazon was drawn in by director Ravipudi's hit streak and the movie's unique mix of comedy and emotion.