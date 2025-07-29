Next Article
Chiranjeevi's Anil Ravipudi comedy scores record streaming deal
Chiranjeevi's next comedy, directed by Anil Ravipudi, just scored the biggest-ever streaming deal for the star—Amazon Prime Video grabbed the rights before its January 12, 2026 theatrical release.
It's a major win for both Chiranjeevi and Telugu cinema fans.
Tentatively called Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu, the film has already wrapped three shooting schedules.
Produced by Sahu Garapati and Chiranjeevi's daughter Sushmita Konidela, it stars Chiranjeevi as a school teacher navigating marital drama, with Nayanthara in a key role and music by Bheems Ceciroleo.
Amazon was drawn in by director Ravipudi's hit streak and the movie's unique mix of comedy and emotion.