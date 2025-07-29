Next Article
Rashmika Mandanna, Vijay Deverakonda's 'VD 14' to start soon
Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda are reuniting for their third film together, with Rahul Sankrityan directing.
The movie, called VD 14 for now, was supposed to start earlier but got pushed back because Deverakonda was down with dengue.
Now, filming is set to kick off soon—fans of this duo have reason to get excited.
What else is in the pipeline for Mandanna, Deverakonda?
Sankrityan (of Shyam Singha Roy fame) is leading the project, while Mandanna is busy juggling shoots for Thama in Hyderabad plus two other films—The Girlfriend and Mysaa.
Deverakonda isn't slowing down either; he's lined up Kingdom and another untitled film next.
After the success of Geetha Govindam and Dear Comrade, their chemistry—and playful social media banter—has everyone looking forward to what's next.