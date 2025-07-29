Rashmika Mandanna, Vijay Deverakonda's 'VD 14' to start soon Entertainment Jul 29, 2025

Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda are reuniting for their third film together, with Rahul Sankrityan directing.

The movie, called VD 14 for now, was supposed to start earlier but got pushed back because Deverakonda was down with dengue.

Now, filming is set to kick off soon—fans of this duo have reason to get excited.