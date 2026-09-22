'Cinema is a reflection...': 'Mirzapur's Mohitt Maalik on censorship debate
What's the story
Mohitt Maalik, who plays Birju Lohar in Mirzapur: The Movie, has opened up about the ongoing debate around censorship and the rise of digital content creators. In an interview with Variety India, he said that while shows like Mirzapur are popular, they also have a section of audiences who don't agree with their violence and sexual content. He added that it's the responsibility of parents to filter what their kids watch.
Freedom of expression
'An actor or creator should have their freedom'
Maalik said, "An actor or creator should have their freedom. Your kids will be exposed to pop culture one way or another."
"Cinema is a reflection of society. If you are not making movies based on truths, then what are you doing? Most movies are made for pure entertainment."
"I strongly believe that cinema should be a mix of art and entertainment. I support the concept of grading movies and shows."
Industry insights
'Such debates are just noise'
Maalik dismissed the notion that digital content creators are a threat to actors.
He said, "I feel such debates are just noise. You should keep working on yourself."
"Influencers are working hard as well...It's not easy, making reels/videos all day."
"Everyone needs to run their kitchen and we are no one to judge them."
He also addressed the nepotism debate, saying, "People crib about nepotism also, but life is unfair. You just have to keep hustling."
Role reflection
Maalik was initially doubtful about Lohar's impact
Maalik was initially doubtful about his character in Mirzapur: The Movie, despite the team assuring him that Birju Lohar would resonate with audiences.
He revealed that even Pankaj Tripathi had faith in his character.
"Before the film's screening, he told me that Birju Lohar would work big time. Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani said the same."
"I was afraid to believe them. I was in denial. Maybe I wanted to see it myself."
Emotional resonance
On universal theme of unrequited love in 'Mirzapur: The Movie'
Maalik also spoke about the universal theme of unrequited love in Mirzapur: The Movie.
He said, "It's very relatable. That's why Birju has hit home with viewers. Because everybody has failed in love at some time."
"My heart was broken. It is a very personal ache everyone has in their heart, which they might not reveal to others."
"When they see such characters, they become theirs. And that's what I do when I see such characters."