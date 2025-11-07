Mona Singh spills beans on Aryan Khan's 'Bads of Bollywood'

Mona Singh , who played a pivotal role in Aryan Khan 's directorial debut, The Ba***ds of Bollywood, recently spoke about her experience on the show. In an interview with Zoom, she praised Khan for his clear vision and involvement in every aspect of filming. She also shared details about shooting the climax scene and performing the song Duniya Haseeno Ka Mela, where she was edited into the original music video with Bobby Deol .

Director's vision On how Khan shot the impactful climax Singh praised Khan, saying, "Aryan was so clear that he wanted it that way." "That slow-motion shot without music and audio worked wonders." "Because the moment you see it, you want to go back because you can't believe it, and just go 'What? What was that?'" She also spoke about filming the song from Gupt. Though not in the original, Khan told her to pretend like she was dancing beside Deol.

Director's demeanor Khan was always joking and laughing on set Singh described, "Aryan is such a baby. He is always laughing and cracking jokes on the set." She said he would bring food from home and was enthusiastic about everything. However, she revealed that he refused to smile for the media during the premiere because he wanted to maintain a certain image. "So on the day of the premiere, we tried to get him smile in front of the media, but he chose not to."