'Gave 50 auditions': Mona Singh recalls casting process of 'Jassi...'

Singh revealed, "I found out that Deeya (Singh) and Tony (Singh) were working on a project and auditions were underway, so I went for it." "I cleared the first round, and then they kept calling me back for the third, fourth, and fifth rounds." She added, "In total, I ended up giving around 50 auditions."

Career milestone

'Jassi Jaisi Koi Nahin' changed Singh's life

Singh's persistence paid off when she was finally cast in Jassi Jaisi Koi Nahin. "At one point, I asked the makers if they were even planning to cast me, as I was spending so much on auditions." "They then told me it was a big show and that I had been finalized." The show ended up making her a household name. Meanwhile, Happy Patel: Khatarnaak Jasoos is set to release in theaters on January 16.