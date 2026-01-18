'BB 10's Monalisa, husband Vikrant confirmed for 'The 50'
What's the story
The upcoming reality show The 50, which will be hosted by Farah Khan, has added two more names to its star-studded lineup. Bigg Boss 10 fame Monalisa (Antara Biswas) and her husband, actor Vikrant Singh Rajpoot, are the latest participants to be confirmed for the show. Earlier, Divyaa Agarwal was announced as a participant. The show will premiere on February 1, 2026, on JioHotstar and Colors TV.
Announcement
Monalisa and Rajpoot's participation revealed through Instagram video
The news of Monalisa and Rajpoot's participation was revealed through an Instagram video shared by the couple. In the video, they are seen celebrating their anniversary and reminiscing about their Bigg Boss 10 wedding. The doorbell then rings, revealing tickets to The 50, which they excitedly show off. Monalisa captioned the post, "The Lion ka gift mila hai - The 50 ka ticket! Dekhte haiab yeh gift kya adventure laata hai."
Show details
'The 50' marks Indian debut of globally popular format
The 50 is a globally popular format owned by Banijay. The show promises to be a strategic and emotionally charged game like no other. Other confirmed participants include Karan Patel and Faisal Shaikh aka Faisu. Orry, Tanya Mittal, Kim Sharma, Shweta Tiwari, and Ashmit Patel, among others, are also rumored to feature on the show.