Moranis returns as Dark Helmet in 'Spaceballs 2' at CinemaCon
Rick Moranis, the comedy legend from Honey, I Shrunk the Kids, is making his big return to live-action movies with Spaceballs 2.
He showed up at Amazon MGM's CinemaCon this week, giving fans a sneak peek of him stepping back into his iconic Dark Helmet role, this time even sharing a hilarious scene with a Na'vi from Avatar.
The movie drops next year and marks Moranis's first live-action role in a movie since 1997.
'Spaceballs: The New One' Greenbaum directs
Officially titled Spaceballs: The New One, the sequel brings back Mel Brooks, Daphne Zuniga, and Bill Pullman alongside newcomers Lewis Pullman and Josh Gad.
Directed by Josh Greenbaum and written by Brooks and Gad, this project is extra special because Moranis stepped away from acting decades ago to focus on family after his wife passed away.
Now he's back, and fans are here for it!