Moranis returns as Dark Helmet in 'Spaceballs 2' at CinemaCon

'Spaceballs: The New One' Greenbaum directs

Officially titled Spaceballs: The New One, the sequel brings back Mel Brooks, Daphne Zuniga, and Bill Pullman alongside newcomers Lewis Pullman and Josh Gad.

Directed by Josh Greenbaum and written by Brooks and Gad, this project is extra special because Moranis stepped away from acting decades ago to focus on family after his wife passed away.

Now he's back, and fans are here for it!