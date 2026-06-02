'Mortal Kombat II' digital release June 9 with Rudolph, Urban
Ready for another round?
Mortal Kombat II, the sequel to 2021's Mortal Kombat, lands for digital rental and purchase on June 9.
This time, Kitana (Adeline Rudolph) and Johnny Cage (Karl Urban) join the legendary tournament, with plenty of action that fans have come to expect.
The buzz is strong: critics say it delivers on fights and a third Mortal Kombat film is in development.
'Mortal Kombat II' disks include extras
If you're into extras, the 4K UHD, Blu-ray, and DVD versions arrive July 28.
You'll get behind-the-scenes features like "Mortal Kombat II: Evolving the Saga" (character dynamics and epic fatalities), "Building the Realms of Mortal Kombat" (cool set designs like Edenia), plus cast prep insights and fight choreography breakdowns.
Franchise creator Ed Boon also shares his thoughts on Mortal Kombat's legacy.