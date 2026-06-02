'Mortal Kombat II' digital release June 9 with Rudolph, Urban Entertainment Jun 02, 2026

Ready for another round?

Mortal Kombat II, the sequel to 2021's Mortal Kombat, lands for digital rental and purchase on June 9.

This time, Kitana (Adeline Rudolph) and Johnny Cage (Karl Urban) join the legendary tournament, with plenty of action that fans have come to expect.

The buzz is strong: critics say it delivers on fights and a third Mortal Kombat film is in development.