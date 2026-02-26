'Mortal Kombat II' trailer: Liu Kang, Johnny Cage lead epic battles Entertainment Feb 26, 2026

The new Mortal Kombat II trailer just dropped, and it's packed with action.

It kicks off with Johnny Cage (Karl Urban) looking pretty out of place at a quiet Comic Con table, until Liu Kang (Ludi Lin) shows up.

Meanwhile, Shao Kahn (Martyn Ford) makes it clear he wants Earth for himself.