'Mortal Kombat II' trailer: Liu Kang, Johnny Cage lead epic battles
The new Mortal Kombat II trailer just dropped, and it's packed with action.
It kicks off with Johnny Cage (Karl Urban) looking pretty out of place at a quiet Comic Con table, until Liu Kang (Ludi Lin) shows up.
Meanwhile, Shao Kahn (Martyn Ford) makes it clear he wants Earth for himself.
Trailer is packed with action and intense fight sequences
Cage isn't so sure he belongs in the fight—he appears reluctant.
But things get wild fast: there are intense battles for Earthrealm, Scorpion returns, and we see brutal moves from Baraka.
Kitana (Adeline Rudolph), Jade (Tati Gabrielle), and Noob Saibot (Joe Taslim) also show up in some seriously epic fights.
Meet the cast and crew of the movie
Directed by Simon McQuoid and produced by Todd Garner, E. Bennett Walsh, James Wan, Toby Emmerich and Simon McQuoid for Atomic Monster, Broken Road and Fireside Films, Mortal Kombat II brings back familiar faces like Jessica McNamee and Hiroyuki Sanada as Scorpion.
The movie lands in theaters and IMAX on May 8—get ready!