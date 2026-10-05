Mortimer, 'Another World' actor, dies at 59 after cancer
Entertainment
Mark Mortimer, who played Nick Hudson on NBC's Another World, has passed away at 59 after a battle with cancer.
His family described him as curious and determined, especially as a husband and dad.
Mortimer co-founded firm and cancer foundation
Beyond TV roles in Another World and Spin City, Mortimer co-founded Inside Out Construction with his wife Christie.
The couple also started the Integrative Access Foundation to support cancer patients: donations in his memory are encouraged.