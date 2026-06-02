Morvan withdraws from Freedom 250 concert to avoid politics

Several performers exit Freedom 250 lineup

Morvan wasn't the only one; six other performers such as Martina McBride and Bret Michaels also dropped out, leaving Vanilla Ice and Flo Rida as the last ones standing from the original lineup.

Many artists didn't know about the Trump connection until later.

In response, Trump called them overpriced singers who nobody wants to hear whose music is boring and yet who do nothing but complain and said he'd replace their sets with his own rally and speech on June 24.

The festival keeps running in Washington, D.C., from June 25 through July 10.