Comedian Moshe Kasher reveals tonsil cancer diagnosis
What's the story
Comedian Moshe Kasher, 46, recently revealed that he has been diagnosed with tonsil cancer. He shared the news on social media on Monday, saying that he discovered a lump on his tonsil while working on the Judd Apatow-Glen Powell project The Comeback King three months ago. The comedian also detailed a difficult procedure at Cedars Sinai two days ago where "a Jewish robot yanked my jaw open for five hours" to remove the cancer.
Health update
The comedian describes his life during this time
Despite the grim diagnosis, Kasher shared some positive news about his health. He revealed that the type of cancer he has is highly treatable, with a cure rate in the 95% range. However, he added that it will be decided next week if radiation therapy will be required. The comedian described his life during this time as filled with "terror, meditation, tears and medical planning."
Emotional message
Kasher thanks his family and supporters
In his post, Kasher expressed gratitude for having a life worth living and a child to raise on Father's Day. He also thanked his wife, fellow comedian Natasha Leggero, and Apatow for their kindness, support, and nurturing during this challenging time. The comedian is known for his roles in Whitney, Shameless, Brooklyn Nine-Nine, and The Pitt. His stand-up performances have been featured on Late Night with Jimmy Fallon, Conan, and John Oliver's New York Stand-Up Show.
Podcast recording
Kasher and Leggero recorded an hour-long conversation before his surgery
Before his surgery, Kasher and Leggero recorded an hour-long conversation which will be released on their podcast soon. This is a testament to the couple's commitment to their work even in the face of adversity. The conversation will be available on their The Endless Honeymoon Podcast.