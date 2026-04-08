Motwani sues James in court over domestic violence, seeks ₹2cr

Motwani denies interference, files criminal defamation

James accused Hansika of cruelty and interfering in her marriage with Prashant, but Hansika says she stayed out of their personal issues.

Through her lawyer, she also claims James made these allegations to avoid repaying a ₹27 lakh loan.

Besides this civil suit, Hansika has filed a criminal defamation case as well.

The defamation suit is expected to come up for hearing before the Dindoshi Sessions Court in due course.