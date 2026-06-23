Mouni Roy gets candid about 'Hai Jawani...' trolling over casting
What's the story
Actor Mouni Roy, who recently starred in the David Dhawan directorial Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai, has finally spoken about the trolling she faced for her role. The film's trailer sparked a wave of backlash as it featured Roy playing Varun Dhawan's onscreen "fake mother," despite being only a year older than him. In an interview with News18, she said, "I didn't care what the noise was."
Role defense
'I knew that my director's very happy...'
Despite the trolling, Roy remained unfazed. She said, "I didn't care what people were saying. It became such a big thing that how can the makers do this to me! But I knew what I had done in the film." "I knew that my director's very happy and so is everybody I've worked with on the film." The film also starred Mrunal Thakur, Pooja Hegde, Maniesh Paul, Chunky Panday, and Jimmy Sheirgill in pivotal roles.
Role acceptance
Roy was initially surprised by her role
Roy admitted that she was initially surprised when she learned about her role. "First, Mukesh Chhabra had called me. When he told me about the part, my first reaction was also that. I was like, 'His mother?' Then I went and took a narration from David sir and Farhad Samji," she said. However, after hearing the narration, she decided to accept the role after she laughed her "guts out."
Director praise
Roy on why she said yes to the film
Roy also praised Dhawan, saying, "I'm a huge David Dhawan fan. His films are my friends. They are my comfort watch." She added, "He said that this will be his last film. Also, it's a comedy and I was doing comedy for the first time." The film tanked at the box office with a worldwide gross of just ₹74.23 crore despite its star-studded cast, per Sacnilk.