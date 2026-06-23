Mouni Roy gets candid about 'Hai Jawani...' trolling over casting

Role acceptance

Roy was initially surprised by her role

Roy admitted that she was initially surprised when she learned about her role. "First, Mukesh Chhabra had called me. When he told me about the part, my first reaction was also that. I was like, 'His mother?' Then I went and took a narration from David sir and Farhad Samji," she said. However, after hearing the narration, she decided to accept the role after she laughed her "guts out."