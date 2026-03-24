'Mr Benn' to get live-action movie adaptation

Director promises to keep original show's spirit intact

Mr Benn became a childhood favorite for its imaginative escapes from daily life.

After ending in 1972 and returning briefly in 2005, it's stayed close to fans' hearts, even though earlier movie plans never worked out.

Director Jones says he wants to share Mr Benn's sense of kindness and adventure with today's generation, giving the story a fresh spin while honoring what made it special.