'Mr Benn' to get live-action movie adaptation
Entertainment
The much-loved British series Mr Benn is heading to the big screen as a live-action film, with Kirk Jones set to direct.
Casting kicks off later this year and filming is planned for 2027.
The original show, created by David McKee in 1971, followed an ordinary man whose trips to a costume shop led him into magical adventures.
Director promises to keep original show's spirit intact
Mr Benn became a childhood favorite for its imaginative escapes from daily life.
After ending in 1972 and returning briefly in 2005, it's stayed close to fans' hearts, even though earlier movie plans never worked out.
Director Jones says he wants to share Mr Benn's sense of kindness and adventure with today's generation, giving the story a fresh spin while honoring what made it special.