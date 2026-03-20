'Naagzilla' director says film blends 'Hera Pheri' and 'Fukrey'
What's the story
The team of the upcoming film Naagzilla, including producers Karan Johar, Mahaveer Jain, Divyansh Jain, Apoorva Mehta, and director Mrighdeep Singh Lamba, recently participated in Prime Video's It Starts Here event. During the event, Lamba spoke about how his film differs from other creature features. He said, "With creature features, one tends to lean toward fear and violence, but the unique thing we are bringing with this film is comedy."
Director's vision
'Hera Pheri' meets 'Fukrey' in this film
Lamba further elaborated on his vision for Naagzilla, saying, "The film is mixed with humor and a lot of bizarre situations and oddball characters." "Usually in my filmography, I try to bring reality and fantasy in the same wavelength. Naagzilla shows that icchadhaari naags are co-existing with us. That makes it unique," Bollywood Hungama quoted him saying. "It's like Hera Pheri meets Fukrey in an icchadhaari world."
Audience reaction
'Naagzilla' motion poster unveiled at Prime Video's event
The event also saw the exclusive unveiling of a quirky motion poster for Naagzilla, featuring lead actor Kartik Aaryan. The poster was well-received by attendees, further building anticipation for the film's release. The film is set to premiere on Prime Video after its theatrical run.