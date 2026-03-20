'Naagzilla' director says film blends 'Hera Pheri' and 'Fukrey'

Director's vision

'Hera Pheri' meets 'Fukrey' in this film

Lamba further elaborated on his vision for Naagzilla, saying, "The film is mixed with humor and a lot of bizarre situations and oddball characters." "Usually in my filmography, I try to bring reality and fantasy in the same wavelength. Naagzilla shows that icchadhaari naags are co-existing with us. That makes it unique," Bollywood Hungama quoted him saying. "It's like Hera Pheri meets Fukrey in an icchadhaari world."