Prime Video's 2026 slate has been announced

'Naagzilla' to release here after theatrical run

By Apoorva Rastogi 05:54 pm Mar 19, 202605:54 pm

What's the story

Amazon Prime Video has announced its upcoming slate for 2026. The lineup includes a mix of films and series, as well as returning favorites. However, one of the most anticipated of the lineup is set to be Kartik Aaryan's starrer Naagzilla: Naag Lok Ka Pehla Kaand. After its initial theatrical release, the film will be released to OTT audiences on Prime Video.