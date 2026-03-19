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'Naagzilla' to release here after theatrical run
Prime Video's 2026 slate has been announced

'Naagzilla' to release here after theatrical run

By Apoorva Rastogi
Mar 19, 2026
05:54 pm
What's the story

Amazon Prime Video has announced its upcoming slate for 2026. The lineup includes a mix of films and series, as well as returning favorites. However, one of the most anticipated of the lineup is set to be Kartik Aaryan's starrer Naagzilla: Naag Lok Ka Pehla Kaand. After its initial theatrical release, the film will be released to OTT audiences on Prime Video.

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'Naagzilla' is a mythological film

Naagzilla, presented by Dharma Productions and Mahaveer Jain Films, unfolds in a fantastical world where ichhadhaari naags secretly coexist with humans. The film promises a unique blend of mythology and mainstream entertainment. Aaryan's film will release on the big screens on August 14, amid the Independence Day weekend. The X post from the streamer read, "Get ready to witness the fasssscinating world of #Naagzilla: Naaglok ka pehla Kaand."

Twitter Post

See the announcement here

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See some of Amazon Prime Video's upcoming projects

During the #ItStartsHere event, the streamer revealed a star-studded lineup of projects. It included Mess starring Pratik Gandhi and backed by Hrithik Roshan, Don't Be Shy, which will be produced by Alia Bhatt, and System that'll feature Sonakshi Sinha and south star Jyotika. Meanwhile, Sidharth Malhotra's Vvan: Force of the Forrest is also set to make its OTT debut on Prime Video after its theatrical release.

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