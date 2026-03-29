'Mrithyunjay' will stream on Netflix

Sree Vishnu's 'Mrithyunjay' to hit Netflix on April 3

By Isha Sharma 03:22 pm Mar 29, 202603:22 pm

What's the story

The Telugu film Mrithyunjay, starring Sree Vishnu and directed by Hussain Sha Kiran, will be released on Netflix on April 3, 2026. The movie follows Jai (Vishnu), a young man who investigates a series of mysterious deaths while forming an emotional bond with a young girl. Despite its lukewarm box office performance, the film has piqued the interest of audiences with its mix of mystery, drama, and action.