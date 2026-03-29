Sree Vishnu's 'Mrithyunjay' to hit Netflix on April 3
What's the story
The Telugu film Mrithyunjay, starring Sree Vishnu and directed by Hussain Sha Kiran, will be released on Netflix on April 3, 2026. The movie follows Jai (Vishnu), a young man who investigates a series of mysterious deaths while forming an emotional bond with a young girl. Despite its lukewarm box office performance, the film has piqued the interest of audiences with its mix of mystery, drama, and action.
Film overview
Vishnu plays an aspiring reporter in 'Mrithyunjay'
In Mrithyunjay, Vishnu plays Jai, a marketing executive at a newspaper office who dreams of becoming a reporter. His curiosity about real-life incidents leads him to investigate a string of suspicious deaths. The film also stars Reba Monica John as the female lead and Veer Aaryan as the antagonist. Baby Uha, Sudharshan, Ayyappa Sharma, and Racha Ravi are part of the supporting cast.
Actor's portrayal
Vishnu's restrained performance anchors 'Mrithyunjay'
Vishnu's performance in Mrithyunjay has been lauded as one of the film's biggest strengths. The movie is produced by Sandeep Gunnam and Vinay Chilakapati, with Kaala Bhairava composing the music that drives the narrative. It was released in cinemas on March 6.