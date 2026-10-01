'Pooja Meri Jaan' review: Mrunal Thakur's drama is underwhelming

The film follows Pooja (Thakur) and her longtime friend, Aniket (Vikram Singh Chauhan).

When Aniket proposes to her publicly, a shocked, uncomfortable Pooja turns him down.

Crestfallen, Aniket is unable to face the reality and hangs himself, and Pooja is booked for abetment of suicide.

Qureshi plays Pooja's friend and lawyer, Sana, while Raaz essays the prosecution lawyer, Jatin.