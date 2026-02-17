Mrunal Thakur laughs off Dhanush wedding rumors

Talk of a Mrunal-Dhanush wedding started last year (2025) after they were spotted chatting at a movie premiere and then again at his film wrap party. Things got out of hand when gossip about a ceremony around Valentine's Day circulated and her home address was made public—she even had to bring in a PR team for safety.

'Camera is my only partner'

Mrunal took the rumors in stride, joking that the free publicity was better than any paid ad campaign.

She says her true focus is work: "I am here romancing the camera, and the only constant partner I want to have with me is the camera."

Her next film, Do Deewane Seher Mein with Siddhant Chaturvedi, is due for release in February 2026.