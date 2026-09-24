Mrunal Thakur's 'Pooja Meri Jaan': Certification, runtime, release date
What's the story
Mrunal Thakur, who has had a busy 2026 with films like Do Deewane Seher Mein, Dacoit, and Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai, will now be seen in Pooja Meri Jaan. The courtroom drama-thriller will premiere on ZEE5 on October 2, and it has been certified 'A' by the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC). Interestingly, this is reportedly only the second adult film of Thakur after Love Sonia (2018).
Certification details
'Pooja Meri Jaan' runtime
Unlike her previous films, which have mostly been certified with a 'U' or 'U/A' rating by the CBFC, Pooja Meri Jaan has been given an 'A' certificate, reported Bollywood Hungama.
The film was certified on September 15 and has a runtime of 117.32 minutes (one hour, 57 minutes, and 32 seconds).
The movie also stars Huma Qureshi and Vikram Singh Chauhan in lead roles.
Production details
Produced by Dinesh Vijan
Produced by Dinesh Vijan under the banner of Maddock Films, Pooja Meri Jaan is the studio's second consecutive 'A'-rated film after Cocktail 2.
In Pooja Meri Jaan, Thakur plays Pooja, who is blamed for the death of her lover, Aniket. Qureshi plays their friend and lawyer Sana, who is caught between supporting Pooja and mourning Aniket.
Vijay Raaz also stars.