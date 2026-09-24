Mrunal Thakur's 'Pooja Meri Jaan': Certification, runtime, release date

Unlike her previous films, which have mostly been certified with a 'U' or 'U/A' rating by the CBFC, Pooja Meri Jaan has been given an 'A' certificate, reported Bollywood Hungama.

The film was certified on September 15 and has a runtime of 117.32 minutes (one hour, 57 minutes, and 32 seconds).

The movie also stars Huma Qureshi and Vikram Singh Chauhan in lead roles.