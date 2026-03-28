Mukerji marks 30 years in Bollywood, credits changing attitudes

Mukerji wins 1st National Award

Mukerji recently won her first National Award for Mrs. Chatterjee vs Norway, a moment made sweeter by her daughter now understanding its importance.

She reflected on missing her late father during this milestone and shared that motherhood has completely changed her outlook on life.

Receiving her first National Award while standing next to Shah Rukh Khan, a longtime collaborator, made the achievement extra special for her: to receive my first National Award standing next to him - that in itself was an honor for me.