Mukerji marks 30 years in Bollywood, credits changing attitudes
Rani Mukerji just marked 30 years in Bollywood and shared how she's defied the usual industry story, where women often get sidelined after marriage or motherhood.
Instead, she says she continued to be offered acclaimed characters during the decade when she married and had a child, crediting the shift to changing attitudes in the industry and her focus on authentic, meaningful characters.
Mukerji wins 1st National Award
Mukerji recently won her first National Award for Mrs. Chatterjee vs Norway, a moment made sweeter by her daughter now understanding its importance.
She reflected on missing her late father during this milestone and shared that motherhood has completely changed her outlook on life.
Receiving her first National Award while standing next to Shah Rukh Khan, a longtime collaborator, made the achievement extra special for her: to receive my first National Award standing next to him - that in itself was an honor for me.