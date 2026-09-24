Mukerji's mother Krishna dies aged 75, prayer meet September 27
Entertainment
Rani Mukerji's mother, Krishna Mukerji, passed away at 75 on September 22.
The family is holding a prayer meet in her memory on September 27 at JW Marriott Juhu, Mumbai (4 to 5:30 p.m.), and has thanked everyone for their support and kind messages during this tough time.
Krishna inspired 'Mrs. Chatterjee vs Norway'
Krishna was known for her warmth, artistic talent, and the big role she played in Rani's life, especially inspiring Rani's performance in Mrs. Chatterjee vs Norway with her Bengali roots.
She was married to filmmaker Ram Mukerjee, co-founder of Filmalaya Studios; he passed away in 2017.