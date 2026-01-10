'Not scared of Dhurandhar 2': Mukesh Bhatt explains 'Awarapan-2' delay

The release of Awarapan 2, the sequel to the 2007 film Awarapan directed by Mohit Suri , has been postponed from April to May or June. Producer Mukesh Bhatt has clarified that the change in release date wasn't a strategic move to avoid competition with Toxic: A Fairytale for Grown-Ups and Dhurandhar 2. Both movies will premiere on March 19, 2026.

Bhatt's statement 'Not scared of Dhurandhar 2 and Toxic' Speaking to PTI, Bhatt said, "The release date of Awarapan 2 has been shifted to either in May or June because while shooting for the film, Emraan Hashmi met with an accident, and he had to go through a surgery." "As a result, he isn't allowed to do action for 45 days. So, all the action sequences will be performed later." "I'm not scared of Dhurandhar 2 and Toxic."

Production update 'Awarapan 2' to complete filming in Malaysia Bhatt also revealed that only 20 days of filming are left in Malaysia. The remaining schedule, which includes important action sequences, will be completed once Hashmi's recovery period is over. He had earlier said, "We have been working on the script of the sequel for almost a couple of years. We didn't want to make a sequel just for the sake of it."