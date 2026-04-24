Muldoon 'Melrose Place' actor dies at 57 after LACMA video
Entertainment
Patrick Muldoon, known for his role on Melrose Place, died at 57 after his sister Shana Muldoon Zappa shared a lighthearted video from LACMA just a day before.
In the clip, posted by his sister Shana Muldoon Zappa, he joked about art and his Loyola High School memories, showing his playful side right up to the end.
Muldoon died of a heart attack
Muldoon died of a heart attack at home, shocking friends and fans across Hollywood. His sister called him her best friend and plans to hold a memorial celebrating his life.
Many are remembering him for his warmth, humor, and the positive energy he brought to everyone around him.