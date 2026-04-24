Muldoon 'Melrose Place' actor dies at 57 after LACMA video Entertainment Apr 24, 2026

Patrick Muldoon, known for his role on Melrose Place, died at 57 after his sister Shana Muldoon Zappa shared a lighthearted video from LACMA just a day before.

In the clip, posted by his sister Shana Muldoon Zappa, he joked about art and his Loyola High School memories, showing his playful side right up to the end.