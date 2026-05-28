Mulvaney says breakup occurred before playing Anne Boleyn in 'Six'

Mulvaney shares backstage TikTok, advocates diversity

Mulvaney's backstage video (first just for friends) was "it's too good not to share." In the clip, she talks candidly about her personal life while getting ready to go onstage.

Since joining "Six" in February 2026, Mulvaney has been vocal about being a transgender performer and is using her platform to call for more diversity and fresh perspectives in theater.