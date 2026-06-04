Mumbai court clears 'Dhurandhar: The Revenge' streaming despite Kumar's suit
Entertainment
Mumbai City Civil Court has cleared the way for Dhurandhar: The Revenge to hit streaming platforms, turning down writer Santosh Kumar R S's request to block its release.
Kumar claimed the film copied his script and dialogues, but he only raised the issue months after the movie and its sequel were already released.
Judge cites omission in Kumar complaint
The judge pointed out that Kumar didn't include the streaming platform in his legal complaint (a pretty big miss) and didn't show any solid evidence to back up his plagiarism claims.
Plus, stopping the release would hurt the filmmakers more than help him.
If Kumar eventually wins his copyright case, he can still seek damages, but for now, viewers get to watch Dhurandhar: The Revenge online.