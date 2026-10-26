Mumbai court keeps 4 in custody after Shroff car shooting
Entertainment
A Mumbai court has decided to keep four people in police custody until October 28 after a shooting targeted actor Tiger Shroff's car on October 18 in Juhu.
The accused, Kunal, Sumit, Radha, and Babita, are believed to have helped the shooters.
The attack left Shroff's driver and a bystander injured.
Police allege weapons smuggled from Amritsar
Police say the group traveled all the way to Amritsar to get the weapons, which Radha and Babita then smuggled into Mumbai for the attackers.
Investigators now want more time to dig through their phone data and gather voice samples.
Even though defense lawyers argued that jail confrontations should be enough, the court sided with police so they can continue piecing together what happened.
The charges include attempted murder under new criminal laws.