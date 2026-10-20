Mumbai delays transfer of suspects in shooting at Shroff's car
Entertainment
Mumbai Police are holding off on moving three young suspects linked to the recent shooting at Tiger Shroff's car.
The trio, now in the high-security Railway Colony police station in Kota, Rajasthan, will be shifted to Mumbai soon, likely in the early hours of Tuesday, due to safety concerns.
Kota detainees face attempted murder charges
All between 18 and 22 years old and from Haryana and Bihar, the suspects were tracked down at Kota railway station after a detailed Crime Branch investigation using CCTV footage.
They had tried switching transport modes to dodge arrest and reportedly planned to escape to Nepal via Delhi.
Right now, they are facing serious charges like attempted murder and violating the Arms Act as police continue digging into each person's role in the attack.