Mumbai: Director-builder booked for cheating actresses, others of ₹47 lakh
Mumbai director and builder Avinash Jadhav is facing police action after being accused of cheating actresses Varsha Usgaonkar and Mrunalini Jambhale, Jambhale's brother Subhash Jambhale and companion Zeenat Sayyad, and others out of a total ₹47 lakh.
According to the complaint, he took money from them in 2019 and 2020, promising big returns from real estate projects in Panvel and Uran—but those profits never showed up.
Jadhav promised big returns from real estate projects
Jambhale came in touch with Jadhav during the course of work, with Jambhale paying around ₹23 lakh; Varsha Usgaonkar paid around ₹11 lakh and her companion Zeenat Sayyad paid around ₹2 lakh.
Even after giving Jambhale five post-dated cheques and executing an MoU with her, he later refused to pay her back and kept changing his mobile numbers and addresses.
After they confronted him at home with no luck, police booked him for cheating and criminal intimidation—a reminder that scams targeting actors are still a problem in Bollywood.