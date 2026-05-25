Mumbai named UNESCO Creative City of Film at NGMA event

Exhibition and speakers celebrate Mumbai cinema

The "Lens and Legacy: Cinema in Focus" exhibition stole the show with iconic Hindi and Marathi film posters featuring noted film historian and archivist SMM Ausaja.

Filmmaker Rohan Sippy talked about how legends like Dadasaheb Phalke shaped Mumbai's movie scene, while Pilgaonkar highlighted how the city's creative energy comes from its stories, legacy, and spirit.

There is also a special Marathi film celebration lined up for later this month, perfect for anyone who loves regional cinema.