Mumbai named UNESCO Creative City of Film at NGMA event
Mumbai just got named a UNESCO Creative City of Film, and the city marked the moment with a lively event at the National Gallery of Modern Art.
Mayor Ritu Tawde kicked things off alongside actor Shriya Pilgaonkar and other guests, spotlighting Mumbai's global film status.
Exhibition and speakers celebrate Mumbai cinema
The "Lens and Legacy: Cinema in Focus" exhibition stole the show with iconic Hindi and Marathi film posters featuring noted film historian and archivist SMM Ausaja.
Filmmaker Rohan Sippy talked about how legends like Dadasaheb Phalke shaped Mumbai's movie scene, while Pilgaonkar highlighted how the city's creative energy comes from its stories, legacy, and spirit.
There is also a special Marathi film celebration lined up for later this month, perfect for anyone who loves regional cinema.