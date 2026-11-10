Mumbai Police advise actors avoid fan meets after Shroff shooting
Entertainment
Following a recent shooting targeting Tiger Shroff, Mumbai Police have asked actors to hold off on fan gatherings for now.
The move is meant to keep stars safe, especially with ongoing threats from the Lawrence Bishnoi gang.
Bachchan greets fans behind bulletproof glass
With safety concerns rising, some celebrities are changing how they meet fans.
Amitabh Bachchan recently greeted his fans from behind bulletproof glass at his home, showing just how seriously stars are taking these new security risks.