Mumbai Police probe Juhu shooting near Shroff, suspect's gun jammed
Entertainment
Mumbai Police are investigating a shooting near Bollywood star Tiger Shroff in Juhu, where they found five bullet shells and two live cartridges.
The suspect, Rehan, reportedly had his gun jam during the attack, which caused the cartridges to fall out.
Officers are now checking CCTV footage to see if he scoped out the area before making a move.
Crime Branch probes Shroff attack motive
The Crime Branch is digging into why Shroff was targeted and whether it was planned in advance.
Officers are now checking CCTV footage to see if he scoped out the area before making a move.