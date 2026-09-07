Mumbai's iconic Gaiety-Galaxy multiplex shut temporarily: Here's why
What's the story
In a shocking turn of events, the iconic Gaiety-Galaxy multiplex in Mumbai has been temporarily shut down due to the non-renewal of its license. The cinema complex, which is a popular destination for many Bollywood stars and moviegoers alike, will remain closed until further notice. The news was reported by journalist Narendra Gupta on social media.
Official announcement
Notice from Mumbai Police posted by Gupta
A notice from the Mumbai Police was posted by Gupta, confirming the temporary closure of the cinema hall. The notice stated that the management failed to renew its license, leading to this action.
Despite being operational until September 6, Gaiety-Galaxy has not scheduled any shows for Monday.
Bollywood Hungama's attempts to reach owner Manoj Desai for comments were unsuccessful.
Resolution underway
Management working to resolve the issue
However, trade sources confirmed to the portal that the management of Gaiety-Galaxy is currently working to resolve the licensing issue. They are hopeful that the matter will be resolved soon and operations will resume as usual.
The multiplex, which opened its doors on November 24, 1972, with Ramesh Sippy's Seeta Aur Geeta (1972) as its inaugural film, is known for its affordable ticket prices and proximity to Bandra station.
Multiplex history
More about the cinema hall
The Gaiety-Galaxy multiplex, also known as the G7 multiplex, started with three theaters - Gaiety, Galaxy, and Gemini.
The two biggest screens, Gaiety and Galaxy, have a combined capacity of around 1,800 seats.
In the late 1990s, four more theaters were added to the complex, including Grace (a preview theater), Gem (next to Galaxy's stall), Glamour (between Galaxy's stall and balcony), and Gossip, which has a separate entrance at the back.