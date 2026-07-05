Mumbai weekend monsoon floods hit Bachchan's Juhu home 'Jalsa' compound
Entertainment
Mumbai's weekend monsoon rains caused serious flooding, and even Bollywood legend Amitabh Bachchan's Juhu home, Jalsa, wasn't spared.
Videos making the rounds online show water pouring into his compound and blocked drains right outside.
As one user put it, "Waterlogging does not discriminate," reminding everyone that the city's floods hit all corners.
Bachchan in 'Kalki 2898 AD' sequel
While fans wondered about the flooding at Jalsa, Bachchan didn't comment on it directly.
Instead, he blogged about watching FIFA World Cup 2026 matches late at night in India and cheered for underdog teams beating favorites.
On the film front, he'll next appear in the sequel to Kalki 2898 AD, the much-awaited mythological sci-fi film.