Mumbai weekend monsoon floods hit Bachchan's Juhu home 'Jalsa' compound

Bachchan in 'Kalki 2898 AD' sequel

While fans wondered about the flooding at Jalsa, Bachchan didn't comment on it directly.

Instead, he blogged about watching FIFA World Cup 2026 matches late at night in India and cheered for underdog teams beating favorites.

On the film front, he'll next appear in the sequel to Kalki 2898 AD, the much-awaited mythological sci-fi film.