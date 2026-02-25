Mumbai's air quality: Saiyami Kher pauses her daily runs

On February 25, Mumbai 's Air Quality Index (AQI) hit 239—definitely not great for your lungs. Some areas were even worse: Sarvodaya Nagar reached a severe 389. Fine particle pollution (PM2.5) was above safe limits.

Kher calls for accountability

Kher described the vibe as "dystopian," sharing that she now wears a mask to run—just like during COVID times.

She wrote, "I never imagined a time when the very thing we breathe to survive would become a luxury," and asked if basic accountability from authorities is really too much.