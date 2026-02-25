Mumbai's air quality: Saiyami Kher pauses her daily runs
Actor Saiyami Kher has hit pause on her daily runs along Carter Road, saying Mumbai's air quality has gotten so bad that just breathing feels risky.
She posted, "Except there's no virus in the air endangering our life. The air itself could kill us."
AQI in 'unhealthy' zone
On February 25, Mumbai's Air Quality Index (AQI) hit 239—definitely not great for your lungs.
Some areas were even worse: Sarvodaya Nagar reached a severe 389.
Fine particle pollution (PM2.5) was above safe limits.
Kher calls for accountability
Kher described the vibe as "dystopian," sharing that she now wears a mask to run—just like during COVID times.
She wrote, "I never imagined a time when the very thing we breathe to survive would become a luxury," and asked if basic accountability from authorities is really too much.
February has been tough for Mumbaikars
Mumbai's AQI this February has frequently been in the unhealthy range.
Experts blame construction dust and low winds for trapping all that pollution over the city.