Mumbai's Gaiety-Galaxy to reopen late November after alleged license lapse
Entertainment
Mumbai's legendary Gaiety-Galaxy theater is eyeing a reopening in the last week of November after a closure since September 7 over an alleged entertainment license renewal lapse.
The timing couldn't be better: Salman Khan's Maatrubhumi: May War Rest in Peace hits screens December 4, followed by Shah Rukh Khan's King on December 24.
Theater counts on 'Maatrubhumi' and 'King'
The theater's management is counting on these blockbuster releases to pull crowds and help Gaiety-Galaxy reclaim its spot as a go-to destination for movie lovers.
The cinema hopes this comeback puts it firmly back on the map.