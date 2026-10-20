Mumbai's Palladium charges ₹2,350 as 'Ramayana' bookings start on Dussehra
Entertainment
Advance bookings for Nitesh Tiwari's much-awaited Ramayana kicked off this Dussehra, and Mumbai's Palladium theater is charging a jaw-dropping ₹2,350 per ticket, the highest yet.
Other theaters in the city aren't far behind, with prices between ₹1,700 and ₹1,900.
Theaters are clearly banking on both the festival buzz and the film's massive hype to draw crowds.
Kapoor expected to boost 'Ramayana' turnout
Ramayana, bringing together Ranbir Kapoor, is expected to pull in huge numbers.