Mumbai's Palladium charges ₹2,350 as 'Ramayana' bookings start on Dussehra

Advance bookings for Nitesh Tiwari's much-awaited Ramayana kicked off this Dussehra, and Mumbai's Palladium theater is charging a jaw-dropping ₹2,350 per ticket, the highest yet.

Other theaters in the city aren't far behind, with prices between ₹1,700 and ₹1,900.

Theaters are clearly banking on both the festival buzz and the film's massive hype to draw crowds.