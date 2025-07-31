Mumtaz reveals why she turned down 'Heeramandi' role
Bollywood icon Mumtaz is thinking about returning to the screen after three and a half decades away. She's looking for roles that do justice to her legacy and her fans' expectations.
Fun fact: she recently turned down a part in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Heeramandi because the compensation didn't feel right, showing she's picky about her next move.
Why Mumtaz left acting
Famous for classics like Do Raaste and Aap Ki Kasam, Mumtaz left acting at the top of her game to focus on family.
Now, she says any comeback role has to respect what she's built—she doesn't want to let down her global fan base.
As her birthday approaches, she credits her lasting popularity to a positive mindset and disciplined lifestyle, considering fans' love as a significant treasure from her career.