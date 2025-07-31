Mumtaz reveals why she turned down 'Heeramandi' role

Why Mumtaz left acting

Famous for classics like Do Raaste and Aap Ki Kasam, Mumtaz left acting at the top of her game to focus on family.

Now, she says any comeback role has to respect what she's built—she doesn't want to let down her global fan base.

As her birthday approaches, she credits her lasting popularity to a positive mindset and disciplined lifestyle, considering fans' love as a significant treasure from her career.