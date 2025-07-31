Next Article
Malayalam rapper Vedan booked for rape; accuser is a doctor
Malayalam rapper Vedan (Hirandas Murali) is facing rape allegations from a doctor in Ernakulam, who says he assaulted her multiple times between August 2021 and March 2023, promising marriage.
The case has been registered by Thrikkakara police after her complaint.
Investigation underway, but no questioning or arrest yet
Police say the investigation is underway, but Vedan hasn't been questioned or arrested yet. He strongly denies the accusations.
His previous controversies last year
This isn't Vedan's first controversy—earlier this year he was arrested for ganja possession and for wearing a leopard-tooth pendant (which breaks wildlife laws), though he got bail both times.
He also recently faced a complaint from a BJP leader over his lyrics allegedly targeting PM Modi and promoting caste division.
