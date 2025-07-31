Malayalam rapper Vedan booked for rape; he has faced trouble

Vedan's past run-ins with law

Vedan has faced legal trouble before—he was arrested in April 2025 for possessing ganja and a banned leopard-tooth pendant, though he got bail both times.

Back in 2021, multiple women accused him of sexual harassment during the Me Too movement; he apologized publicly but didn't personally reach out to those who spoke up.

His music has also sparked political controversy, with BJP members accusing him of defaming PM Modi and stirring caste issues.

Right now, police are investigating the latest allegations under Section 376 (rape) of the IPC, while Vedan hasn't made any public statements about this case yet.

